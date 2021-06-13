Indian women weightlifter qualify for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: In Weightlifting, India’s woman weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 49-kg category. This was announced by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

She was qualified on the basis of her world ranking points. Mirabai Chanu, the 2017 world champion in weightlifting is ranked second in the women’s 49-kg category with 4133,6172 points. As per the rules of the IWF, the top eight lifters in each of the 14 weight categories, including seven in the women’s group, are eligible to compete in Tokyo Games.

She bagged a bronze medal in the Asian championships held in Tashkent this April by lifting a total of 205kg, including a world record of 119kg in clean and jerk. Chanu has earlier represented the country in Rio Olympics. In Rio, she had failed to lift any of the weights Clean and Jerk.