COVID vaccination drive: Moscow offers cars to residents through lottery

Moscow: Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow on Sunday said that in an attempt to promote the coronavirus vaccination rate, the city will give away free cars in a prize draw for the resident of the city who take the vaccine. The Mayor announced that residents above the age of 18 years who take their first Covid-19 vaccine shot between June 14 to July 11 will automatically enter into the prize draw for winning a car.

The mayor further added that five cars worth 1 million roubles each will be given away every week. As per a report in the media, Sobyanin said in a blog that it was a temporary solution. ‘To avoid new restrictions and secure a sustainable improvement of the situation, we need to significantly speed up vaccinations.’

On Sunday, Sobyanin also announced new restrictions to check the spread of Covid-19 in Moscow. The food and entertainment facilities in the city will remain shut from 11 pm to 6 am. The mayor said that game and entertainment facilities, including those for children and sports activities, in city parks, will also be closed in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the city. However, walking in parks remains permitted.