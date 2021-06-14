This tooth-related issue could be a sign of ‘Black Fungus’

Bangalore: ‘‘Black fungus’ or mucormycosis has been detected in thousands of patients across the country. Most number of cases were detected among people who had recovered from Covid-19. Several states declared the infection as a notified disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 as it is fatal if untreated.

As per doctors, mobile or shaky teeth referring to the displacement of a tooth beyond its normal physiological boundaries after recovering from Covid-19 may be a sign of ‘black fungus’. The symptoms range from bad breath to loose teeth. It is necessary that doctors advise patients, who have recovered from Covid-19, to go for regular oral check-ups for at least a month after recovery. An infection in the mouth can increase the viral load of the disease’, said Dr Girish Gowda, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Dentist, Dental Surgeon. He added that if a person experiences a loose tooth after recovering from Covid-19, it could indicate bone exposure which leaves room for fungal attack. Hence, it is a sign one should not ignore.

As per doctors, one of the ways to get rid of this infection is to maintain good oral hygiene. People recovered from Covid- must gargle with 2% iodine solution. They must consume a high protein, low sugar diet, and take Vitamins A, E and B-Complex. Steam inhalation and nasal irrigation with betadine will also help them.