Fuel prices hiked again; diesel hits century

Thiruvananthapuram: Fuel prices were once again hiked. Petrol prices were increased by 25 paise per litre, while diesel prices were hiked by 14 paise in the state. Petrol is priced at Rs. 98.70 per litre and diesel is at Rs.93.33 per litre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Fuel prices were hiked 46 times in the last six months. In the last 180 days, the price of petrol was hiked by Rs. 11.99 and diesel by Rs. 13.21.

The price of petrol crossed Rs.100 mark in several states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Bihar, Manipir, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Diesel price crossed Rs.100 in Rajasthan and Odisha.

Oil companies revise fuel rates on a daily basis based on the average price of crude oil in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes and transporting charges. Rajasthan imposes the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.