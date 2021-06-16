Jennifer Aniston wishes ‘ridiculously special human’ Courteney Cox on her Birthday

Actress Jennifer Aniston recently took to her social media handle to wish her former ‘Friends’ costar Courteney Cox on her 57th birthday. The actress shared a major throwback post and penned a heartfelt note for the ‘ridiculously special human.’

On Tuesday, sharing a video montage that featured a throwback clip of the two actresses holding hands and the recent Friends reunion, on her Instagram stories, Jennifer wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to this ridiculously special human @courteneycoxofficial. Time flies when you’re having fun (sic).’ Apart from this post, the actress went on to share another picture from their recent get-together and captioned the picture as ‘Who loves ya baby.’

Aniston and Cox have maintained a close relationship years after the end of their long-running series ‘Friends’. Aniston was Courteney’s maid of honor when she got married to Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid in 2018. She is also the godmother of Courteney’s daughter, Coco Arquette.

The much-awaited Friends reunion special episode, telecasted on HBO Max on May 27, brought the main cast of the show – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer – together after years.