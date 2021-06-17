Kerala woman stabbed to death by stalker, sister injured

A 21-year aged lady was stabbed to death by a stalker in Malappuram today and her younger sister, who was also stabbed, was hospitalised.

‘This was undoubtedly a planned assault. The 23-year aged culprit K Vineesh firstly distracted the victim’s father by setting his shop on fire in Perinthalmanna prior to entering her house and attacking the lady, when she was left alone with her 13-year old sister. He also stabbed the younger sister when she tried to rescue the victim,’ the police said.

Malappuram police superintendent Sujith Das said that the accused was the victim’s senior in school and used to stalk her. Last year, her father had filed a police complaint and he was let off with a warning by the police.

‘Vineesh was also questioned once for alleged use of drugs during his school days and therefore, the victim’s relatives opposed his acquaintance with her,’ the police officer added.

He is believed to have attacked her since she was spurning his romantic advances.

After the incident, the accused boarded an auto-rickshaw but the driver got suspicious after noticing his blood stained dress and took him to the nearest police station instead. Das said Vineesh is in police custody and further investigation in the case is on.

‘The younger sister of the victim is now reported to be out of danger,’ the police officer further added.