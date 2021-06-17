The Ministry of Educations suspended accreditation of 4 private universities

Dubai: The Ministry of Education in the UAE has temporarily suspended the accreditation of certificates issued by 4 private universities. The Ministry took this decision to review the documents and database of these universities. The Ministry announced the decision through its official social media handle.

The ministry has suspended the accreditation of Al Hosn University, University of Modern Sciences, Al Jazeera University, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamdan University College of Dentistry. The universities are closed after the decision of the ministry.