Hockey India announces squad for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: The Indian Hockey Federation has announced the Indian team for the Olympics. The men’s team of 16 has seasoned players like PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh.
Team: Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra
Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit
Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh.
Our 1?6? warriors who will fight for the prestigious?at #Tokyo2020 ??
Team India #HaiTayyar ?#IndiaKaGame #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/Hj2enQcZ1Y
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 18, 2021
India’s women squad includes eight experienced players who last featured in the 2016 Rio Olympics. India’s women’s hockey team will be captained by star striker Rani Rampal in the quadrennial Games.
Squad:
Team: Goalkeeper: Savita
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita.
Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nanjot Kaur, Salima Tete.
Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila, Devi.
This is the Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympics. I have high expectations from them. My best wishes!
Savita (Gk), Deep Grace, Nikki, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu, Monika, Navjot, Salima Tete, Rani, Navneet, Lalremsiami, Vandana, Sharmila Devi. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Ut4e04hGHe
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2021
