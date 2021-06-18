Hockey India announces squad for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: The Indian Hockey Federation has announced the Indian team for the Olympics. The men’s team of 16 has seasoned players like PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh.

Team: Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit

Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh.

India’s women squad includes eight experienced players who last featured in the 2016 Rio Olympics. India’s women’s hockey team will be captained by star striker Rani Rampal in the quadrennial Games.

Squad:

Team: Goalkeeper: Savita

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita.

Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nanjot Kaur, Salima Tete.

Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila, Devi.