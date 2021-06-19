Dubai eases travel restrictions for passengers from India

Dubai: Dubai has eased travel restrictions imposed on passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria. The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced the revised guidelines on Saturday. The new guidelines will come into effect from June 23.

As per the new order, for passengers from India, entry will now be permitted to residents who have received two doses of approved vaccines in the UAE. All passengers must also submit a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours before departure. They must also undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai Airport. Passengers should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours.

UAE nationals are exempted from this PCR test and mandatory quarantine.