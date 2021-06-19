Indian Railways resume services with 50 special trains

New Delhi: Indian Railways will resume the services of 50 special trains from June 21. It has also announced a new summer special train from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to Bandra Terminus in Mumbai from June 25.

With coronavirus cases on the decline and restrictions eased, the special trains meant to expedite the movement of passengers, specially migrant workers comes as a relief to all.

Complete list of trains :

02011 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21 till further notice

02012 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21

02017 New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21

02018 Dehrudun- New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21

02013 New Delhi-Amritsar Jn Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from July 1

02014 Amritsar Jn- New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from July 2

02005 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21

02006 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 22

02046 Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Wednesday) from June 21

02045 New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Wednesday) from June 21

02029 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Thursday) from July 2

02030 Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Thursday) from July 2

02265 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Duronto Exp Spl to run on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from July 2

02266 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Exp Spl to run on Wednesday, Saturday and Monday from July 3

02462 Shri Mata Vaishnao Devi Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti Exp to run daily from July July 1

02461 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishnao Devi Katra Sri Shakti Exp to run daily from July 2

04527 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21

04528 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 21

04517 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21

04518 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 21

04505 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21

04506 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 21

04051 New Delhi-Daurai Express Special to run daily from June 21

04052 Daurai-New Delhi Express Special to run daily from June 21

04640 Firozpur Cantt – Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar Exp Spl to run daily from June 21

04639 Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar – Firozpur Cantt Exp Spl to run daily from June 21

02441 Bilaspur Jn – New Delhi Express Special to run on Monday and Thursday from June 24

02442 New Delhi-Bilaspur Jn Express Special to run on Tuesday and Saturday from June 22

04606 Jammu Tawi- Yognagari Rishikesh Express Special to run on Sundays from July 4

04605 Yognagari Rishikesh – Jammu Tawi Express Special to run on Mondays from July 5

04048 Delhi Jn – Kotdwas Siddhabali Express Special to run daily from June 21

04047 Kotdwas – Delhi Jn Siddhabali Express Special to run daily from June 21

04041 Delhi Jn- Dehradun Express Special to run daily from June 21

04042 Dehradun-Delhi Jn Express Special to run daily from June 22

04515 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21

04516 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 22

04210 Lucknow-Prayagraj Sangam Express Special to run daily from June 21

04209 Prayagraj Sangam – Lucknow Express Special to run daily from June 22

04233 Prayagraj Sangam – Mankapur Jn Express Special to run daily from June 21

04234 Mankapur Jn – Prayagraj Sangam Express Special to run daily from June 22

04231 Prayagraj Sangam – Basti Manwar Sangam Exp Spl to run daily (except Thursday and Sunday) from June 21

04232 Basti – Prayagraj Sangam Manwar Sangam Exp Spl to run daily (except Thursday and Sunday) from June 21

05053 Chhapra – Lucknow Jn Express Special to run 4 days a week from July 1

05054 Lucknow Jn – Chhapra Express Special to run 4 days a week from June 28

05083 Chhapra – Farrukhabad Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 29

05084 Farrukhabad – Chhapra Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 30

05114 Chhapra Kachehari – Gomti Nagar Express Special to run daily from July 1

05113 Gomti Nagar – Chhapra Kachehari Express Special to run daily from July 2

02595 Gorakhpur – Anand Vihar (T) Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 17

02596 Anand Vihar (T) – Gorakhpur Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 18