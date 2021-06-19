‘Sewa Diwas’: Delhi Congress to distribute medicines, meals

New Delhi: A Delhi Congress spokesperson announced that the organization will observe Rahul Gandhi’s birthday on Saturday as ‘Sewa Diwas’ and will distribute free essential items, including face masks, medicine kits and cooked meals to people across Delhi. The Delhi Congress said that these items will be distributed to people lining up to receive ‘free rations’ in the 272 wards of the municipal corporations.

The organization said in a statement that these items will be distributed by the Delhi Congress workers, under the leadership of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar.

In light of the lockdown, the Delhi government has been distributing food grains to the needy — including those without ration cards — as part of the relief measures announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month.

‘Delhi Congress workers will continue to do noble works on the birthday of Rahul Ji tomorrow, without any ostentatious celebration, as the Congress party’s motto has always been to sincerely serve the people, more so when they are facing challenging situations like now. The aim is to reach out to people, who have been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, with help and support,’ Kumar said in the statement.

Congress leaders will also visit the families of those who have lost their loved ones to the deadly Coronavirus and extend them support and help, he said.