Gulf country announces 2-month summer ban on outdoor work

Manama: A midday break for outdoor workers was announced in Bahrain. The Labour and Social Development Ministry has announced the ban on outdoor afternoon work till 4 pm. The new order will be effective, starting July till the end of August.

A fine of BD500-BD1000 along with a jail term not exceeding three months will be imposed on those who violate this Law.

Similar orders were also issued in UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia had announced a mid-day break for the workers, which has come into force from June 15 and will end on September 15. UAE had announced a three-month mid-day break from June 15.