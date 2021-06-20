Gulf country announces partial lifting of Covid safety measures

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia decided to partially lift the Covid safety measures from mosques across the country. This was announced by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance.

As per the new order issued by the ministry, the time limitations between adhan (or azan) and Iqamah and of the Jumuah Khutbah will be removed. Also, permission will be given for conducting lessons in mosques.

The ministry had recently reopened a number of mosques after temporarily shutting them down for sanitization purposes. Seven mosques were reopened in the Kingdom – one in Makkah, six in Riyadh, three in Baha and Jazan, and one mosque each in Najran and Asir.