This country extends suspension of flights from India, Brazil and South Africa.

Lima: South American country, Peru has extended the suspension of commercial passenger flights from three countries including India until July 11. Peru imposed an entry ban of flights from India, Brazil and South Africa.

Peru imposed a suspension on passenger flights from these three countries on May 10. Also, all Peruvian nationals coming from or through these countries must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, two more cases of the ‘Delta variant’ were detected in the Arequipa region of the country, and as a result, the government had declared an ‘epidemiological cordon’ in the region. As per the new order, transportation services to and from this region is banned.

According to the latest reports, Peru has registered 2,023,179 cases with 189,933 deaths.