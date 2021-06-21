ATS arrests two members of mass religious conversion racket

Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Uttar Pradesh police arrested two members of a mass religious conversion racket having an international connection. The ATS has arrested Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam. Both are residents of Jamia Nagar, New Delhi.

The police claimed that both the men aimed at women and deaf children. Till now, they had converted more than 1000 people to Islam. More than a dozen children of a deaf and dumb school in Noida were also converted. Police also claimed that the accused had received foreign funding for this.

The police has filed an FIR under the Anti-Conversion Law. ‘Both were arrested after interrogation. We have got important evidence, documents of foreign funding. Thousands of cases have come to light. The people were promised money and jobs in lieu of conversion,’ said Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and order) Prashant Kumar.