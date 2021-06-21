Dubai International Airport to provide 3500 jobs

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) will provide 3500 jobs as it reopens it’s Terminal 1. This was announced by Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports. The jobs will be created by DXB, airlines and the airport’s other partners as the terminal is opened.

‘It is going to be more jobs for Dubai. Passenger service remain very much a personal thing at DXB and we are going to hire people, bringing back handling agents. Airlines are clearly going to do that. Moving 66 airlines across to Terminal 1 means a huge amount of activity. It means we’ll need more people to manage check-in desks and help people through the process,’ Griffiths said

Terminal 1 will be reopened on Thursday, June 24 after a 15-month closure. Terminal 1 has an annual passenger capacity of 18 million. It will be the main facility for foreign air carriers. At least 66 airlines will shift their operations to Terminal 1.

Dubai International Airport is expected to grow eight percent to 28 million this year on the back of the reopening of Terminal 1. In 2020, passenger traffic plummeted 70 percent to 25.9 million from 86.4 million in 2019.