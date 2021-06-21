Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged lower against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. As per the market experts, the strengthening of the US dollar in the international market and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened lower at 74.20 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 34 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee had ended at 73.86 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is at 20.17 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, is trading at 92.30, higher by 0.09%.