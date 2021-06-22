‘Breaking News’: Air India makes important announcement regarding flights to Dubai

Mumbai: The national air carrier of India, Air India has announced that it will resume flights to Dubai from June 24. The flights of Air India will arrive and depart from Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport (DXB).

‘Effective June 24, 2021 (10am), all Air India flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport,’ said Air India in a statement shared on its website.

The Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport will be reopened on June 24 after a 15-month closure. With an annual passenger capacity of 18 million, it will be the main facility for foreign airlines. At least 66 foreign airlines will shift their operations to Terminal 1.

‘On June 24, 2021, the Terminal 1 and Concourse D facilities at Dubai International (DXB) will be reopening. To ensure we continue to offer a safe, smooth and easy airport journey for all our guests, we will be moving the operations of some airlines from Terminal 3 over to Terminal 1,’ Dubai Airports said on its website.