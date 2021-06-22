Forex market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar in the international market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened 74.20 against the US dollar, lower by 20 paise against its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee settled at 74.10 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is at 20.21 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies is at 91.93, higher by 0.03%. As per the exchange data released, the foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,244.71 crore.