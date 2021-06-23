New decision on India-UAE flight suspension announced

Mumbai: Air India Express, low-cost air carrier and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Indian flag carrier airline Air India, announced that their commercial passenger flights to Dubai from the country will be suspended till July 6.

‘In view of travel restrictions announced by the UAE government, flights between India and UAE are suspended till July 6, 2021. Please keep a watch on our Twitter handle and website for further updates,’ tweeted Air India.

Earlier the air carrier had stated that it would resume flights to Dubai from June 24 when Dubai had announced the resumption of flights from 24th June. ‘Effective June 24, 2021, all Air India flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport,’ the airline had announced on its website on Tuesday.

Dear Mr. Gursehaj, In view of travel restrictions announced by UAE government, flights between India and UAE are suspended till 06th Jul'21. Please keep a watch on our Twitter handle and website for further updates. — Air India (@airindiain) June 23, 2021