Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee surged against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the domestic currency.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 74.20 against the American currency. Then it moved higher against US dollar to reach 74.18, higher by 9 paise. The Indian rupee is at 20.21 against the UAE dirham. On Wednesday, the rupee had ended at 74.27 against the US dollar.

Also Read:Gold prices remain weak

The dollar index which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies is at 91.83, higher by 0.03%. In the Indian share market, the foreign institutional investors were net buyers and they purchased shares worth Rs 3,156.53 crore.