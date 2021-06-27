Foreign portfolio investors invested more than 15,000 crore in June in Indian markets

Mumbai: The Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) has invested more than Rs.15,000 crore in the Indian markets in the month of June. As per data released, the FPI’s invested Rs. 15,282 crore in the Indian share market between June 1 and 25. They also withdrew Rs.2568 crore from the market. So the total investment is at Rs. 12,714 crore. Foreign Portfolio Investors had pulled out Rs. 2,666 crore in May and Rs. 9,435 crore in April.

‘The robust net inflows over the last two weeks could be attributed to the improvement in investor sentiments on the back of consistently falling coronavirus cases in the country and hopes of an early opening of the economy,’ said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director – manager research, Morningstar India.

As per market experts, other Asian markets also witnessed an increase in invest by overseas investors. As per the data, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines saw month-to-date FPI inflows of US dollar 188 million, US dollar 140 million, US dollar 138 million and US dollar 125 million, respectively. On the contrary, Taiwan saw month-to-date FPI outflows of US dollar 829 million.