At least 30 killed in terror attack

Mogadishu: 30 People including 17 soldiers and 13 civilians were killed and 30 others were injured in a terrorist attack in Galmudug state in Somalia on Sunday. Militants affiliated to al Shabaab group attacked a Somalian military base in Wisil town in the state using car bombs. The soldiers and residents of the town retaliated triggering a fierce battle.

‘They attacked the base with two car bombs and fierce fighting that lasted over an hour followed. The car bombs damaged the military vehicles…residents were well-armed and reinforced the base and chased the al Shabaab,’ said Major Mohamed Awale, a military officer in Galmudug.

Somalian government claimed that around 40 militants were neutralized by the military. Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via a statement on its Radio Al Andalus and said its fighters had killed over 30 soldiers and injured over 40 others.

Harakat al-Shabaab al-Mujahideen (HSM) also known as al-Shabaab is a militant organization affiliated with the Taliban, which fights to topple the Somalian government to establish an Islamic government in the country.