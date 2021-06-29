‘Char Dham Yatra’: Uttarakhand government announces new decision

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has announced its decision over the pilgrimage- ‘Char Dham Yatra’. The state government postponed the pilgrimage with immediate effect till further orders. The government took this decision in compliance with the order issued by the Uttarakhand High Court. The pilgrimage was set to begin on July 1.

Earlier on Monday, a bench of Uttarakhand High Court consisting of Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma, stayed the state Cabinet’s decision to permit Char Dham Yatra with a limited number of pilgrims. The court had also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines and set the next date of hearing on July 7. The court also asked the government to file an affidavit on July 7.

‘There is, thus, a strong prima facie case in favor of the people, for not permitting the Char Dham Yatra, even in a limited manner. For, the lives of the people may be exposed to the danger of the Delta plus variant, and to the third wave of Covid-19. If the Char Dhar Yatra were permitted, we would again be inviting a catastrophe,’ said the court.

The state government earlier decided to open the yatra for the residents of three districts- Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi- where the Himalayan temples are located. The Char Dham – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are located in the Garhwal region in Uttarakhand.