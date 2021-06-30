‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actress announces pregnancy

Freida Pinto’s most recent Instagram post is congratulatory. On Monday night, the Slumdog Millionaire actress revealed her pregnancy on social media. ‘Baby Tran, coming this Fall!’ she captioned a batch of sweet photos she shared with fiancé Cory Tran. In the photos, we also get a glimpse of her growing baby bulge.

Freida’s Instafam and friends flooded the comments section of her post with congratulatory messages. Mrunal Thakur wrote: ‘Oh my god. Freidaaaaaaaaa and Cory congratulations! You guys.’In a separate comment, she wrote: ‘I’m literally screaming and dancing.’ Nora Fatehi, who shared the couch with Freida on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, wrote: ‘OMG Congrats.’

The actress got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Cory Tran, an adventure photographer, in November 2019. ‘You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay… All my love with all my heart… Oh, and happiest birthday, sweet fiancé,’ she wrote in a post announcing her engagement.