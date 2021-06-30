Weather updates: National capital scorches at 42 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: As Delhi has been experiencing severe heatwave conditions, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the conditions for the monsoon are not favorable, adding that temperatures will remain above 42 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior official at IMD, said that the heatwave in the national capital is likely to continue though it is likely to experience light rainfall on July 2 and 3.

‘Today`s temperature in Delhi is likely to stay above 42 degrees Celsius. The heatwave is likely to continue. Light rain is predicted on July 2 and 3 and the temperature might drop. Conditions for monsoons are not favorable and are delayed,’ he told the media.

The mercury rose to 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest temperature so far this year, and the weather agency declared it the first day of a heatwave this season.

As per the IMD, this is the first heatwave in Delhi this summer season.

In the plains, a ‘heatwave’ is declared when temperatures reach 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

IMD reports that the southwest monsoon has entered Barmer in west Rajasthan, one of its last outposts, two weeks before its normal schedule but is yet to arrive in the north Indian plains including Delhi.

Earlier, the meteorological office had predicted that the wind system would reach Delhi 12 days earlier, on June 15. However, westerly winds have prevented its advance into Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, the media reported.