Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. As per the market experts, the rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar in the international market has weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency edged lower by five paise to 74.37 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is at 20.25 UAE dirham. The Indian currency had settled at 74.32 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.03% at 92.40.