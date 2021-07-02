Samsung and NatGeo use a Galaxy S21 Ultra to record 8K underwater video

Last year, Samsung released an 8K video shot on a Galaxy S20+ in the Arctic Circle. The phone, on the other hand, remained above the freezing water. This year, the company teamed up with National Geographic Traveller India to capture 8K footage under the warm waters of the Maldives. Malaika Vaz, a NatGeo Explorer, took the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to Fuvahmulah Island, also known as Shark Island. The phone was used to capture 8K video and photos, which can be seen in the video below.

Before you attempt such a dive, there are a few things you should know. First and foremost, Vaz is a seasoned filmmaker with extensive experience filming wildlife. Second, the phone’s water resistance rating of IP68 is only for fresh water (and then only up to 1.5m depth). As you can see in the video, you’ll need a case to go deep into salt water.

Regardless, most phones allow you to take photos while recording video, but having 8K footage makes things easier because you can do it later – a single frame of 8K video has 32MP resolution, making it a high-resolution photo in and of itself.

‘While filming underwater in the Maldives, I was surrounded by tiger sharks, Hawksbill turtles, schools of fish and coral, and I was able to capture super-high-resolution video footage of these species almost effortlessly. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s 8K Video Snap allowed me to focus on filming sharks with the confidence that I would never miss an opportunity for a great set of images! As a National Geographic Explorer and filmmaker, I would say that my experience filming with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has been beyond special,’ said Malaika Vaz.