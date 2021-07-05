Non-compliance of Covid protocol- Markets shut down in Capital

New Delhi: Delhi government has shut down another market for violating Covid-19 norms. As a result, Delhiites won’t be able to shop at the Lajpat Nagar Central Market until further notice.

Markets in East and West Delhi were also closed earlier due to non-compliance with Covid-19. The authorities stated that the public and shopkeepers had not followed coronavirus protocols. While the markets in Laxmi Nagar, Kishan Kunj, and Guru Ramdas Nagar have now been opened, the Punjabi Basti and Janata markets in Nangloi remain closed until July 6.

‘Amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic and considering gross violation of existing health protocol under Covid appropriate behavior in these markets, the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh under DDMA Act, 2005, do hereby order for shutting down the entire market of Punjabi Basti and Janta Market, Nangloi from July 4 to 6,’ said Sub Divisional Magistrate (Punjabi Bagh) Shalesh Kumar.

In mid-April, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government imposed a complete lockdown on the national capital as a result of the raging second wave of Coronavirus. However, due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases, various relaxations were allowed from June 7 including the opening of markets, malls and standalone shops. Initially, the shops were allowed to operate on an odd-even basis, which was later lifted after a week.