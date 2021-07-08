Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The strengthening of US dollar and negative trend in the Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, Indian rupee opened weak at 74.75 against the dollar. During trading, the domestic currency slipped to 74.79, registering a fall of 17 paise. Indian rupee is at 20.37 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies surged 0.11% to 92.74.