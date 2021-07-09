Gulf country issues new travel rules

Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Oman has announced that Omani citizens and residents who have received the first dose of an approved vaccine will be allowed to travel on domestic flights to Salalah and Khasab Airports. Residents of Dhofar and Musandam governorates are exempted from this rule. The decision will come into effect at 5 pm on Friday.

Foreign travellers including GCC citizens who have received both doses of an approved vaccine are also allowed to take domestic flights to the two airports. Oman has also lifted the entry ban on passengers from Egypt.

However, those flying from Singapore, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Tunisia, Libya, Argentina, Colombia and Brunei and those who have passed through any of these countries 14 days prior to requesting entry into Oman will be prohibited from doing so.