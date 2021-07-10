God snatched away my reason for living: Saira Banu

Saira Banu, the widow of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, was distraught when she lost the ‘Kohinoor’ of her life on June 7 at the Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. The former actress married Dilip Kumar on October 11, 1966, and was married for 55 years before the Thespian passed away on Wednesday.

A doctor from PD Hinduja hospital said in a report published in Peeping Moon that Saira Banu broke down following Dilip Kumar’s death and begged everyone to pray for him. After Dilip Kumar’s death, he disclosed what the elderly actress told him. As per the doctor, Saira stated,’ God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won’t be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray.’

Meanwhile, a slew of celebrities were spotted coming to Dilip Kumar’s home to pay their final respects to the late actor. Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, and others were among them.