‘Violence’ has been renamed as ‘Masterstroke’ in Uttar Pradesh’: Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the violent incidents during filing of nomination for block president polls. Rahul Gandhi said that in Uttar Pradesh, violence has been renamed as ‘Masterstroke’.

‘In Uttar Pradesh, the name of ‘violence’ should be changed to ‘masterstroke’,’ tweeted Rahul Gandhi along with newspaper clipping detailing incidents of violence.

‘A few years ago, a rape victim raised her voice against a BJP MLA, an attempt was made to kill her along with her entire family. Today BJP crossed all limits to stop the nomination of a woman. Same government. Same behaviour,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweeted along with a video clip of people misbehaving with a woman.

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed violent clashes between party workers during the nomination filing process for block president elections.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered strict action against the perpetrators.