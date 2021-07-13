Family first – Big brother Aly Goni takes Twitter hiatus!

Television actor Aly Goni has taken a Twitter hiatus. After receiving hateful remarks and abuse against his family and sister, the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ competitor decided to leave the social networking platform. Aly also said that he could delete his account in the future.

Late Sunday evening, Aly, who rose to popularity after appearing on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14,’ turned to Twitter on Sunday evening to express his anger about the abuse directed towards his sister, Ilham Goni.

‘Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things… I use to ignore things but this is something I can’t ignore. Bl**dy don’t you dare drag my family here. I am so angry right now I might delete my account… Hell with this,’ read the tweet.

He followed up the tweet with another message announcing his departure from the social media network. ‘I am going off Twitter for a while. Lots of love to my people. Peace out,’ the 30-year-old actor added.

Jasmin Bhasin, who is dating Aly, has also shown her support for Ilham. She wrote: ‘@IlhamGoni is my sister and family to me who I love and respect the most. Anyone spreading hate and negativity towards her can’t be my fan because my fans believe in peace and spreading love.’