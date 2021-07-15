Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The weakening of the US dollar has supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened at 74.48 against the US dollar. During trading, it inched further and reached 74.47, higher by 12 paise. The domestic currency is at 20.29 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies remained firm at 92.40.