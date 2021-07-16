Assassinated Haitian President’s wife shares her pictures from hospital bed

The widow of deceased Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has shared the first pictures of herself in a Florida hospital bed, recovering after her husband’s assassination, which left her injured.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, First Lady Martine Moïse wrote on Wednesday, ‘Thank you for the team of guardian angels who helped me through this terrible time. With your gentle touch, kindness and care, I was able to hold on. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!’

‘I still can’t believe that my husband has gone like this before my eyes without saying a last word to me,’ she said in another tweet, besides the similar photo, adding, ‘This pain will never pass.’

Mèsi ak tout moun ki ap ede mwen priye pou mwen rejwenn lavi.

Paske tout tan ou lopital lavi’w nan men Bondye ak doktè.?Mwen menm Martine Moïse mwen poko kwè Mari mwen ale konsa devan je’m san ke li pa di mwen yon dènye mo, doulè sa a pap janm pase. pic.twitter.com/ojdMEG79nA — Martine Moïse (@martinejmoise) July 15, 2021

An armed group stormed the couple’s house on July 7, killing the president and critically injuring his wife. According to local officials, the attack’s suspects include 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.