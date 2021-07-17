Adult film star Dahlia Sky found dead at 31, suspected suicide

US porn star Dahlia Sky, who had been living in her car, allegedly died after shooting herself in the head, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office stated.

On June 30, 31-year-old Dahlia was found dead in her car. She had been diagnosed with breast cancer and reportedly, was suffering from depression at the time of her death.

According to LAPD investigator Dave Peteque, Sky’s body was found in the car in the Devonshire region of the San Fernando Valley. Police are waiting for an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Sky began working in the adult entertainment industry since 2010 under the name Bailey Blue. She changed her name in 2014 after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from a clothing brand with the same name, according to AVN. The adult film star went on to earn over 600 credits as well as several industry accolades. She was open about her struggle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and depression on social media.