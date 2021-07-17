India, Pakistan, Bangladesh flights suspended until at least July 31, says Etihad

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s flag carrier, Etihad Airways, has announced it will extend the suspension of flights from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh until July 31.

A website search for flights from Mumbai, Karachi, and Dhaka to the UAE returns a message and informs passengers of the date of July 31, 2021.

‘The only exemptions are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test, in this case, must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure,’ the carrier said.

At the moment, the suspension to travel from Pakistan is till 31st of July and may be extended. Should there be any changes to your reservation you will be notified. You may call our Contact Centre through the numbers provided in the link for assistance with your booking. *AJ — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) July 16, 2021

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier had announced on social media that the suspension of flights from the three countries to the UAE capital would extend through July 21. Flights from these countries were suspended to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE has yet to announce an end date to the flight suspensions.