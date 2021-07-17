Venues for Champions league and Europa league announced

Paris: The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced the venues for next four Champions League finals . The finals will be hosted by St Petersburg, Istanbul, London and Munich respectively.

The Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg will host 2022 final and Istanbul the 2023 final. Wembley Stadium in London will host 2024 and Munich 2025 final.

Dublin will host the UEFA Europa League finals in 2024 and Bilbao will host the UEFA Women’s Champions League finals in 2024 and the UEFA Europa League finals in 2025.