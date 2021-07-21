‘BJP don’t trust their own ministers’: Mamata Banerjee on Pegasus row

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged all opposition parties to unite against BJP and the union government.

‘Three things make democracy-media, judiciary and the Election Commission – and Pegasus had captured all three. Today, our freedom is at stake. BJP has endangered our liberty. They don’t trust their own ministers and misuse agencies,’ said the TMC leader while addressing an online gathering to mark martyrs’ day.

‘Our phones are tapped. Pegasus is dangerous and ferocious. I cannot talk to anyone. You are paying too much money for spying. I have plastered my phone. We should also plaster the Centre otherwise country will be destroyed. BJP has bulldozed federal structure,’ said Mamata.

‘We want to congratulate the people of the country and my state. We fought against money, muscle, mafia power and all agencies. Despite all odds, we won because people in Bengal voted for us and we received blessings from people in the country, world,’ the CM added.