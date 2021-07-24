Breaking News: Tokyo Olympics: India bags first medal

Tokyo: India bagged first medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won silver medal in the women’s 49kg category. The Indian weightlifter lifted 84kg and 87kg successfully but failed to lift 89kg.

Hou Zhihui of China won the gold medal with an Olympic record and Indonesian player Aisa Windi won the bronze medal.

This was Chanu’s second appearance at Olympics. In the Rio edition in 2016, she had failed in her first snatch attempt of 82kg. On her second attempt, she was able to lift 82kg before failing in the third attempt at 84kg. She also flunked all three attempts in the Clean and Jerk. Chanu had created the Clean and Jerk world record in April earlier this year in her category, lifting 119kg.

Weightlifter Karnam Malleswari was the first India woman f to win a medal at the Olympics. She won bronze medal at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.