‘Director Kamal raped me at his official residence’: Woman’s revelation shocks Malayalam film industry

Thiruvananthapuram: The director and chairman of Chalachithra Academy, Kamal, is accused of sexually harassing a woman. Kamal promised the woman the lead role in a movie and abused her. According to her, she was humiliated at the official residence of the director.

Moreover, the woman also released a handwritten letter from Kamal to her on April 30, 2019. The letter was posted with the caption, ‘No, Don’t tell me to take your post down, I will not’. According to earlier reports, two actresses were molested by Kamal while filming ‘Amy’.

Read more: Highways with liquor stores will no longer be allowed: Supreme Court

Its full text is as follows:

‘It has been agreed that Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas, with whom I will be directing next August, September and October, have agreed to provide an important role (along with Tovino) in the new untitled film’.