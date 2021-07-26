India-UAE flight Suspension: Etihad Airways announces new decision

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways announced that the commercial passenger flights from India will remain suspended till at least August 2. The airline updated this in its official social media handle as a reply to passengers’ queries.

‘We’ve just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities. You may not see availability on the website because of the schedule uncertainty. *Sky’, reads a message shared by Etihad on Twitter.

Earlier, the Dubai-based Emirates Airlines updated that the flights from four countries including India will remain suspended till July 28.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has not yet announced its official decision on lifting the flight suspension. GCAA suspended passenger flights from India citing the Covid-19 situation on April 24.