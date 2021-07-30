Gulf country to allow fully vaccinated tourists from August 1

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will allow fully vaccinated tourists to enter the country from August 1. The fully vaccinated tourists will be exempted from mandatory institutional quarantine.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia, all tourists who were fully vaccinated using the approved vaccines by the country will be allowed to enter the country. Saudi Arabia has approved Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. They must also register all the data related to vaccination on the new electronic portal. Their data will also be recorded in the ‘Tawkkkalna’ app so that they can enter public places.

Tourists can apply through the ‘Spirit of Saudi’ website and visitSaudi.com to obtain tourists visas.

Saudi Arabia started issuing tourists visas in September 2019. The country had issued 400,000 visas in the first six months. The visa-issuance was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.