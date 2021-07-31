Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama: 2 terrorists shot dead in an encounter

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized two terrorists in an encounter in the Nagberan-Marsar forest area in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on this morning.

After getting specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area, the security forces launched a search operation. the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire two militants were killed. The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on July 23-24, three militants were neutralized by the security forces at the Sumblar area of Bandipore district and on July 25, a terrorist was killed in an encounter at Munard area in Kulgam district.

As per police, a total of 27 terrorists have been killed in several encounters in the month of July.