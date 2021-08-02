Pangolin found wandering on Noida roads rescued

On Saturday, a team from Noida Phase-3 Police Station rescued a pangolin that had been spotted on the roadside in the Behlopur area. This rare and endangered animal is difficult to recognise, because of which a group of onlookers were bothering it and

According to police, the pangolin, also known as the scaled anteater, is a highly trafficked mammal with an estimated illegal market value of Rs 2-3 crore.

Both Indian and Chinese pangolins are protected in India under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. The pangolin is on the ‘red list’ of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with the Indian pangolin listed as ‘endangered’ and the Chinese pangolin listed as ‘critically endangered.’

Scales from pangolins are in high demand in Chinese and Vietnamese markets. Pangolin scales have been used for medicinal purposes in China for many years, but the practise has recently been outlawed. Hunting and poaching are punishable by up to seven years in prison in India because they violate the Wildlife Act’s maximum protection section.