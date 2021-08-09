Congress leader posts homosexual porn photo on social media, claiming account was hacked

Maharashtra: After sharing a homo-erotic picture on his Facebook account, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap posted a message distancing himself from the gaffe. Jagtap has posted on Facebook that his account was hacked in the morning and that with the help of his team and Cyber experts, he has been able to fully restore his account.

‘As reported by several users, the messages in your inbox could contain viruses, so please ignore them’. Jagtap also said that he would be holding some ‘degraded minds accountable’ for their filthy actions. Earlier today, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap was left red-faced after a vulgar image was shared on his Facebook page. Bhai Jagtap shared an image of a group of men doing a daisy chain blow job while sharing pictures from his August Kranti event.

Soon after sharing the post on his Facebook account, many users pointed out that he had shared a homo-erotic picture alongside his pictures from the August Kranti event. In spite of the post’s deletion a short time later, a large number of social media users took screenshots of the Congress leader’s faux pas and reshared them online.

Read more: PM Modi’s UNSC Debate Highlights: Avoid Maritime Trade Barriers, Counter Threats

Jagtap dissociated himself from the online blooper by claiming that his account had been hacked. However, as it has happened so many times before, it is anybody’s guess whether Jagtap was actually hacked or if he was just passing the buck to the ‘degraded minds’ to escape embarrassment.