Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 launched with 120W charging support, 108 MP triple cameras

Xiaomi’s flagship Mi Mix 4 was recently released in China. The Mi Mix 4 is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to run on the Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform, as well as the first to have an under-display selfie camera. The Mi Mix 4 will go on sale on August 16 and will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow. Xiaomi is yet to reveal any information about the Mi Mix 4’s international availability. Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, and the all-new Ceramic Gray are the three colours available for the MIX 4.

The Snapdragon 888+ SoC in the Mi Mix 4 is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also has UFS 3.1 storage with a capacity of up to 512GB. The phone runs Android 11 with the MIUI 12.5 skin on top. The MIX 4 improves antenna performance by acting as an antenna amplifier inside a unique interior metal case. It comes with 19 antennas and supports 42 bands.

A 6.67-inch FHD+ curved OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate is also included in the Mi Mix 4. The phone doesn’t have a notch or a hole-punch camera cutout, and it has a nearly bezel-less screen. Instead, the Mi Mix 4 has an under-display fingerprint reader, which it shares with ZTE and Oppo. The zone above the 20-megapixel selfie camera has the same 400-pixel-per-inch pixel density as the rest of the screen, making the camera ‘virtually invisible.’

The Mi Mix 4 has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 108-megapixel Samsung HMX sensor at the centre. A 13 MP free-form ultrawide camera and an 8 MP periscope camera with 50x zoom are the other two cameras. The Mi Mix 4 comes with Harman Kardon stereo speakers that are Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. An X-axis linear motor is also included in the device. 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, IR Blaster, and other connectivity options are available on the Mi Mix 4. UWB technology is also supported by the phone, allowing for ‘Point to Connect’ features.