DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSTechnology

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 launched with 120W charging support, 108 MP triple cameras

Aug 11, 2021, 08:09 am IST

Xiaomi’s flagship Mi Mix 4 was recently released in China. The Mi Mix 4 is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to run on the Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform, as well as the first to have an under-display selfie camera. The Mi Mix 4 will go on sale on August 16 and will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow. Xiaomi is yet to reveal any information about the Mi Mix 4’s international availability. Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, and the all-new Ceramic Gray are the three colours available for the MIX 4.

The Snapdragon 888+ SoC in the Mi Mix 4 is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also has UFS 3.1 storage with a capacity of up to 512GB. The phone runs Android 11 with the MIUI 12.5 skin on top. The MIX 4 improves antenna performance by acting as an antenna amplifier inside a unique interior metal case. It comes with 19 antennas and supports 42 bands.

A 6.67-inch FHD+ curved OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate is also included in the Mi Mix 4. The phone doesn’t have a notch or a hole-punch camera cutout, and it has a nearly bezel-less screen. Instead, the Mi Mix 4 has an under-display fingerprint reader, which it shares with ZTE and Oppo. The zone above the 20-megapixel selfie camera has the same 400-pixel-per-inch pixel density as the rest of the screen, making the camera ‘virtually invisible.’

The Mi Mix 4 has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 108-megapixel Samsung HMX sensor at the centre. A 13 MP free-form ultrawide camera and an 8 MP periscope camera with 50x zoom are the other two cameras. The Mi Mix 4 comes with Harman Kardon stereo speakers that are Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. An X-axis linear motor is also included in the device. 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, IR Blaster, and other connectivity options are available on the Mi Mix 4. UWB technology is also supported by the phone, allowing for ‘Point to Connect’ features.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 11, 2021, 08:09 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button