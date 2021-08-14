‘Medal of Excellence’ for UP inspector who got infant’s rapist convicted in 34 days

Uttar Pradesh: Officials announced on Friday that police inspector Neeta Rani, who investigated the sensational rape case of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and had the accused convicted in just 34 days, will receive the Union Home Minister’s ‘Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ in 2021.

Rani, in charge of the Chandpa police station in Hathras, western UP, is one of 152 police officers from across the nation to be chosen for the Centre’s honour this year, authorities said.

According to local officials, she is also the first woman to be selected as the in-charge of a police station in Hathras. Rani was appointed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chandpa in January this year after the horrific case of a 19-year-old Dalit girl’s gang-rape in the region and eventual death owing to injuries in September 2020.

The incident prompted harsh condemnation of the state of law and order in UP, as well as the resignation of several officials, including Vikrant Vir, then-SP of Hathras.

‘A rape case was reported to the Chandpa police station on January 2 this year. The victim was a one-and-half-year-old girl. The accused belonged to the same village as the girl,’ a Hathras police spokesperson stated.

The spokesman added that due to the sensitivity of the situation, an FIR was registered promptly under IPC section 376 (rape) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

‘Inspector Rani took up the investigation and the scientific evidence in the case was collected carefully with the help of the forensic department. The charge sheet was filed with the local court in just 11 days,’ the official said.

The court sentenced the prisoner of life imprisonment and 1 lac as fine in the light of effective arguments and substantial evidence against him, according to the official, who added that all legal processes were completed in just 34 days.

Also Read: Semi-naked body of missing woman found on Goa beach

The honour bestowed by the Union Home Ministry on the inspector, as per Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal, will undoubtedly raise the morale of the police force across.

‘I had appointed her the SHO of Chandpa in January only. In handling this particular case, she showed extreme sensitivity and as a result, the case reached its logical conclusion in a short time,’ Jaiswal told the media.

‘She has been very good at work and ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ just proves that. Only 150 police officials, many of whom at senior ranks in central agencies, have got this. So it is a matter of pride for us,’ he added.