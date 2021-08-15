‘Impose restriction on Pakistan.’: People from Sindh, Balochistan and Bangladesh protest in Washington

New York: Members of Baloch, Sindhis, Bangladeshi and Afghan people living in the US held a protest against Pakistan outside the Pakistan Embassy in Washington. The protesters demanded to impose restrictions against Pakistan for supporting terrorism. The protesters later staged a similar protest outside the White House. The protest was organized by ‘Expose-Pakistan Campaign Committee’, Baloch National Movement, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, Jiye Sindh Freedom Movement, Human Rights Congress for Bangladeshi Minorities and Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan.

‘All oppressed communities from Pakistan are protesting against the human rights violations against Pakistan. We demand the international community and the United States to impose sanctions against Pakistan’, said Nabi Baksha Baloch from the Baloch National Movement.

Also Read: Taliban captures Mazar-e-Sharif

‘August 14 is not a day of Azadi (freedom) but the day Pakistan forcefully occupied Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. It is the day when cultural genocide and ethnic engineering started in Sindh. It is the day when Islamic terrorism was imposed on Pashtuns and Afghans to destroy their cultural identity’, the organisers said in a statement.

‘This is a clear violation of UN Charter and the international community should place a ban on the sales of weapons and military hardware to Islamabad. Moreover, we demand that FATF should move Pakistan to the Blacklist’, protesters demanded.

‘Further, USA and its allies should impose trade and commerce restrictions on China, Iran and Pakistan for supporting terrorism and genocide. The United Nations should remove Pakistan and Iran from the Human Rights Council’, said Expose-Pakistan Campaign Committee.